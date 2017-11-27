Canadiens' Carey Price: In crease Monday

Price will be in goal for Monday's tilt against the Blue Jackets, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.

Price returned from injury with a 36-save, shutout performance on Saturday versus Buffalo and will look to keep that momentum rolling when the team welcomes Columbus to the Bell Centre. A rough start to the year (a 3-7-1 record and 3.77 GAA) was further compounded by the netminder's 10-game absence. If the veteran can start putting together some wins, the Habs should quickly get back into playoff contention.

