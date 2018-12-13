Canadiens' Carey Price: In crease Thursday
Price will guard the home goal Thursday against the Hurricanes.
Price took part in Tuesday's game against the Wild on what was expected to be his night off due to Antti Raanta letting in seven goals during the contest. No matter, Price was perfect in relief and is riding a three-game winning streak into Thursday's contest. He should be a major player from a daily perspective against a Hurricanes club that pelts opposing goalies with a league-high 38.4 shots per game while converting just 2.45 into goals each night.
