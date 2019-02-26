Canadiens' Carey Price: In crease Tuesday

Price will start in net Tuesday against the Red Wings in Detroit, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price set aside 20 of the 22 shots he faced Monday against the Devils in a loss, but it won't deter him from returning to the cage for the second time in as many days and third in the last four. With the Canadiens looking to sneak into the playoffs, they will likely ride their star netminder as much as possible down the stretch, hence the heavy workload. Price's team has supported him with three or fewer goals in seven of his last eight starts, but it's a trend Montreal may not need to break to win against a Red Wings club that dumped a lot of talent at the trade deadline.