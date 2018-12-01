Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal against Blueshirts
Price will defend the cage at home against the Rangers on Saturday.
Price is 7-7-4 with a 3.11 GAA and .897 save percentage. Montreal's top netminder is close to mirroring his ratios from a disappointing 2017-18 campaign, but a date with the Rangers could help him get back on track. New York ranks 25th in the league in terms of offense, averaging 2.73 goals per game, plus the cross-conference club has had trouble getting shots on goal (29.5 per game), with only five teams across the NHL putting fewer pucks on net.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 10
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...