Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal against Dallas

Price will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Stars.

Price was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against the Bruins, turning aside 33 shots en route to an impressive 3-0 shutout victory. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third consecutive win in a home matchup with a Dallas team that's 0-3-0 on the road this season.

