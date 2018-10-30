Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal against Dallas
Price will patrol the crease in Tuesday's home game against the Stars.
Price was unbeatable in his last start Saturday against the Bruins, turning aside 33 shots en route to an impressive 3-0 shutout victory. The veteran netminder will look to keep rolling and pick up a third consecutive win in a home matchup with a Dallas team that's 0-3-0 on the road this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.