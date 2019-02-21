Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal against Flyers
Price will post up the between the pipes for Thursday's home game against the Flyers, Sam Carchidi of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Price was excused from practice for rest Wednesday, but he's now getting set to take on a Flyers team that ranks 17th in the league offensively by means of averaging 2.93 goals per game. Don't expect this to be a cakewalk for Price as the counterpart to 20-year-old rookie Carter Hart. The Flyers' young tender, who has experienced a meteoric rise to relevancy, was in the crease in Montreal's 5-2 loss to Philadelphia on Jan. 19.
