Price will get the starting nod on the road against the Jets for Wednesday's Game 1.

After missing the final 13 games of the regular season, Price started all seven postseason clashes with the Maple Leafs in which he posted a 2.24 GAA and .932 save percentage in seven contests. While the Habs do have a viable alternative in Jake Allen, it figures to be Carey Price or bust for Montreal on the postseason. Similarly, fantasy players should expect Connor Hellebuyck to guard the cage on the other end of the ice for Winnipeg.