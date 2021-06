Price led the Canadiens onto the ice, and he'll tend the road goal in Wednesday's Game 2 versus the Golden Knights, Jesse Granger of The Athletic reports.

To no one's surprise, Price is back in goal for Game 2. He didn't do so well in the series opener Monday, allowing four goals on 30 shots. He's posted a 2.15 GAA and a .929 save percentage through 12 playoff outings so far, but the Golden Knights have arguably the best offense he's faced so far.