Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Monday

Price will get the starting nod at home against the Capitals on Monday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price is coming off back-to-back wins in which he faced a combined 83 shots on goal for a .952 save percentage. Despite giving up four goals, the Canadian netminder was able to secure the victory versus Washington last time these clubs faced each other Nov. 1 -- just his seventh career win over the Caps in 24 contests.