Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Monday

Price will get the starting nod for Monday's home clash with Boston, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price is 6-0-0 in his previous seven outings in which he posted a 2.30 GAA and .919 save percentage. The all-star netminder gave up three goals on 35 shots in his previous clash with the Bruins and will no doubt be eager for some revenge. The British Columbia native will be making his 11th straight appear between the pipes, but figures to get the night off either Wednesday or Thursday versus the Avalanche or Coyotes, respectively.