Price will get the starting nod at home for Game 3 against the Maple Leafs on Monday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price was shelled in Game 2 to the tune of four goals allowed on 33 shots (.879 save percentage) and will need to be significantly better if the Habs are going to avoid an early exit from the postseason. During the regular season, the 33-year-old netminder went 12-7-5 with a 2.64 GAA and one shutout in 25 appearances, the fewest games Price has played in since 2015-16.