Price will get the starting nod on the road for Game 1 versus the Lightning on Monday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price is sporting a 2.02 GAA and .934 save percentage in his 17 postseason appearances, numbers that are bested only by Tampa Bay's Andrei Vasilevskiy (.936 save percentage and 1.99 GAA). If the Habs are going to lift Lord Stanley's chalice, they are going to need Price to maintain his elite-level form.