Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Thursday

Price will get the starting nod against the Lightning on Thursday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.

Price will get both ends of the Habs' back-to-back coming out of the holiday break, rather than the team throwing Antti Niemi to the proverbial wolves -- i.e. Tampa Bay's high-powered offense. Despite getting handed a loss Wednesday versus Carolina, it's hard to put the blame on Price, as he made 33 of a possible 35 saves. The netminder will face a significantly tougher challenge in the Lightning, who lead the league in scoring (3.74 goals per game).