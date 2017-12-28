Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Thursday
Price will get the starting nod against the Lightning on Thursday, Arpon Basu of The Athletic Montreal reports.
Price will get both ends of the Habs' back-to-back coming out of the holiday break, rather than the team throwing Antti Niemi to the proverbial wolves -- i.e. Tampa Bay's high-powered offense. Despite getting handed a loss Wednesday versus Carolina, it's hard to put the blame on Price, as he made 33 of a possible 35 saves. The netminder will face a significantly tougher challenge in the Lightning, who lead the league in scoring (3.74 goals per game).
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers loss Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod for Wednesday's road match•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Wins nailbiter Friday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Will field shots from Flames on Friday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Picks up homecoming win•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Tuesday in Vancouver•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...