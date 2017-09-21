Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Thursday
Price will tend the twine against the Devils on Thursday.
Price had a tremendous bounce-back season last year, as he went 37-20-5 with a trio of shutouts and a 2.23 GAA. The 30-year-old should be on track to see upward of 60 starts once again in 2017-18 and has given fantasy owners no reason to think he can't log another 35-plus wins with great ratios.
