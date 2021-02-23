Price will get the starting nod on the road against Ottawa on Tuesday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Price will no doubt be looking to bounce back after getting rocked by the Maple Leafs in his previous outing to the tune of five goals on 27 shots (.815 save percentage). Over his career, the veteran netminder has feasted on the Senators, as he has 27 wins in 45 contests with a .923 save percentage. A victory Tuesday would give Price more wins against Ottawa than any other team in the league.