Price will get the starting nod for Tuesday's Game 4 clash with the Flyers, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Despite giving up just three goals in three clashes with Philadelphia, Price was only able to secure his club one victory. Without offensive support, it won't matter how good the veteran netminder is playing. Still, it will be hard for fantasy players to avoid utilizing Price in DFS contests considering he is sporting 1.40 GAA in seven postseason appearances this year.