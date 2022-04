Price will get the starting nod at home against Minnesota on Tuesday.

Price's season debut was a relatively quiet outing, as he faced just 19 shots, stopping 17 in a losing effort against the Islanders. The veteran netminder will likely continue to see a portion of the workload heading into the final six games of the season but shouldn't be expected to overwork himself considering he missed the majority of the season due to a long-term knee injury.