Canadiens' Carey Price: In goal Wednesday
Price will get the starting nod in Wednesday's preseason clash with Toronto, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price was limited to just 49 games last season, but should be back over the 60-game mark if he can stay healthy this year -- although having a capable backup in Antti Niemi behind him could give the coaching staff the option of limiting Price's appearances.
