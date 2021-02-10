Price will get the starting nod at home versus Toronto on Wednesday, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price has started just two of the club's previous five outings as the coaching staff has split the netminding duties between the veteran and Jake Allen. At this point, there is no reason to expect the division of labor to stop, which will keep Price well-rested ahead of a condensed schedule. With Price getting the nod Wednesday, fantasy players can likely expect Allen to tend the twine versus Edmonton on Thursday.