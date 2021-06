Price will start Game 4 on Sunday against visiting Vegas, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price was sensational in Game 3 in front of 3,500 fans at the Bell Centre, leading the Habs to a 3-2 victory by stopping 43 of 45 shots. The British Columbia native has produced sparkling ratios (.932 save percentage, 2.10 GAA) in 14 postseason contests thus far, and he'll look for more of that strong play in Game 4.