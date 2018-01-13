Canadiens' Carey Price: In net Saturday

Price will line up between the home posts Saturday against the Bruins, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price has emerged from a rough patch during his last two starts, allowing only three combined goals while posting a spectacular.963 save percentage. He will attempt to extend that run to three straight solid performances Saturday versus a Bruins squad that had a four-game winning streak snapped last Sunday against the Penguins.

