Canadiens' Carey Price: In net Thursday

Price will start in the crease Thursday in Buffalo, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

Price is coming off a pair of mediocre showings between the pipes, surrendering a combined seven goals to the Capitals and Golden Knights. Despite so-so numbers in 2020, the veteran owns a respectable 20-17-4 record and will look to add to that win total versus a Buffalo team sporting an even goal differential in January.

