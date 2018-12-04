Canadiens' Carey Price: In net Tuesday

Price will guard the home goal Tuesday against the Senators, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

Price will start all five games of the homestand for the Canadiens, though he's posted just a 1-3-0 record with a .907 save percentage and a 2.59 GAA in the first four contests. The Senators sit 10th in the league in goals per game (3.17) on the road this season, but Price should receive plenty of support versus an Ottawa squad surrendering 5.08 tallies per contest away from home as well.