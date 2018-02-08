Canadiens' Carey Price: In the crease Thursday

Price will guard the goal Thursday against the Flyers in Philadelphia, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Price has seemingly turned a corner recently, allowing two or fewer goals in each of his last three starts. The Flyers have not surpassed three goals in any of their last 10 games, providing Price with a decent opportunity to thrive once again in the matchup.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories