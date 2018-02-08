Canadiens' Carey Price: In the crease Thursday
Price will guard the goal Thursday against the Flyers in Philadelphia, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.
Price has seemingly turned a corner recently, allowing two or fewer goals in each of his last three starts. The Flyers have not surpassed three goals in any of their last 10 games, providing Price with a decent opportunity to thrive once again in the matchup.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Posts third straight strong performance•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Slated for Sunday start•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Suffers third straight loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Protecting crease against Hurricanes•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Continues losing ways•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Slated for road start Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...