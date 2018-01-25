Canadiens' Carey Price: In the crease Thursday
Price will start between the pipes Thursday against the Hurricanes, Sean Farrell of NHL.com reports.
Price's home/road splits reveal some major differences that favor him when he's on home ice. Entering Thursday's action, he owns a 10-6-4 record with a 2.61 GAA and .913 save percentage at Bell Centre. He should have a good opportunity to improve those numbers Thursday against a Carolina club that owns a minus-10 goal differential and just 2.50 goals per game in January.
