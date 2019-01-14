Canadiens' Carey Price: In tough versus Bruins
Price will be in net for Monday's road game in Boston.
You're starting Price if you own him, but temper expectations accordingly, as the 31-year-old is 1-3-0 in his last four starts. The Canadiens' netminder is 1-2-0 with a 2.37 GAA and .932 save percentage in three previous starts versus Boston this season. Both teams enter Monday coming off wins in their last games, but the Bruins' 16-6-0 home record offers far more promise than Montreal's road line of 12-8-3.
