Canadiens' Carey Price: Ineffective in relief Saturday

Price replaced Antti Niemi midway through the first period Saturday, stopping 25 of 28 shots in a 6-3 loss to the Golden Knights.

After he got shelled for five goals by the Coyotes on Thursday, coach Claude Julien tried to give Price some extra time off to clear his head, but Antti Niemi's poor performance to begin the game forced Price into action. He now has an .870 save percentage over his last four games, and with the Habs seemingly headed for the draft lottery and in no position to get him wins with their offense, Price's fantasy value might be at its lowest ebb.