Price allowed four goals on 18 shots in a 5-4 shootout win over the Canucks on Saturday.

Two of the Vancouver goals came on one-timers and a third was a deflection in front, but Price did appear to have a clean look on Tyler Motte's wrist shot from the high slot that gave the Canucks 4-3 lead early in the third period. To his credit, Price came up with four stops during the shootout. After a terrific six-game stretch to start the month, Price has yielded eight goals on just 48 shots over his last two starts to drop his season save percentage to .903.