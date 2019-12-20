Canadiens' Carey Price: Keeps rolling
Price stopped 24 of 27 shots in Thursday's 4-3 overtime win versus Calgary.
Price has won five of his last six starts, and Thursday's performance was the first of those in which he'd allowed more than two goals. This comes immediately on the heels of a six-game losing streak, so Price and the Canadiens have certainly righted the ship. Price is 5-2-0 with a .937 save percentage during the month of December.
