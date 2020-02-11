Canadiens' Carey Price: Late goal sinks Habs
Price allowed three goals on 34 shots in a 3-2 loss to Arizona on Monday.
Tough loss for Price, in what was a good matchup against a slumping Coyotes squad. Jakob Chychrun scored with a minute remaining in the game, giving the visitors a much-needed victory. For Price, it was only his second loss in his last six starts. While it's highly probable Price will face the Bruins on Wednesday, a confirmation has yet to come from head coach Claude Julien.
