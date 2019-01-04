Canadiens' Carey Price: Leaves practice early
Price left Friday's practice session early because he was feeling light headed, but is still expected to play versus Nashville on Saturday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
While coach Claude Julien basically dismissed any concerns regarding Price's status, fantasy owner and fans alike will no doubt be eager for a more firm confirmation on the netminder's healthy ahead of Saturday's tilt. In the event the British Columbia native is unable to play against the Preds, Antti Niemi would step into the crease.
