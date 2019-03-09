Canadiens' Carey Price: Left hanging in brutal loss
Price yielded eight goals on 29 shots in an 8-2 loss to the Ducks on Friday.
Price did not bounce back well from sitting out Thursday's 5-2 loss to the Sharks, although his team didn't give hum much in the way of help either. Price's record fell to 28-20-5 with a 2.62 GAA and a .914 save percentage. The Canadiens are off again until Tuesday, when they host the Red Wings, and it's likely Price makes his 53rd start of the year in that contest.
