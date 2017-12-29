Canadiens' Carey Price: Lets in three in loss
Price made 31 saves on 34 shots in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning on Thursday.
Considering that Price was playing his second game in as many nights, and going up against the league's highest scoring team, this was arguably an impressive outing for the former Hart winner. It's a little odd to see Price with a 3.00 GAA this late in the year, but heading into this game he had a 2.35 GAA and a .928 save percentage post-injury.
