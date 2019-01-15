Canadiens' Carey Price: Lights-out against Bruins

Price turned aside 41 of 43 shots in Monday's overtime win over the Bruins.

Price posted a 28-save shutout in his last outing versus the Avalanche, and he followed it up with a spectacular showing against a division rival. His lone flaws were a wicked wrister from Brad Marchand and a late score from David Krejci that sent the game to overtime. Price didn't face a shot in the extra frameand was able to garner his 19th win of the season.