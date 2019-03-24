Canadiens' Carey Price: Likely starting again Sunday
Coach Claude Julien said Price will "most probably" start in Sunday's road game versus the Hurricanes, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.
Although Price didn't play well by letting in four goals on 27 shots in a 7-4 win over the Sabres on Saturday, Julien clearly favors starting Price over Antti Niemi with the Canadiens teetering on a playoff spot. The Hurricanes are also looking to hang onto a wild-card spot and have heated up with wins in five of the last seven games and an average of 3.29 goals per contest during that span. Julien wouldn't outright confirm Price as the starter, so keep an eye on his status when warmups commence at 6:30 p.m. ET.
