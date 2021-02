Price gave up five goals on 27 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

Price kept the Maple Leafs off the board in the first period, but they stung him for four of the five goals in the second. In 10 games, Price has a 5-3-2 record with a 2.87 GAA and an .893 save percentage. With a back-to-back set this weekend, Price is expected to watch from the bench Sunday, while Jake Allen is in line to face the Senators.