Price will start Game 3 against the Penguins on Wednesday, per John Lu of TSN.
The veteran netminder has been great in the first two games of the series, stopping 74 of 78 shots, which amounted to a surprise overtime victory in Game 1. Price will be opposed by Matt Murray at the other end of the rink for the Penguins.
