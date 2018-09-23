Canadiens' Carey Price: Logs 60 minutes Saturday
Price stopped 16 of 18 shots and played the entire game Saturday in a preseason win over Ottawa.
This was the first full game for Price, who benefited from what looked like an opening-night defense in front him, which helped limit the number of shots the goalie faced. Ideally, a Price in top form would have a better save percentage than .889, but it's the preseason, so let's not get too carried away yet.
