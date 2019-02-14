Canadiens' Carey Price: Looking for bounceback Thursday
Price will patrol the crease for Thursday's contest in Nashville, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.
Since the calendar turned to 2019, Price has been nothing short of phenomenal. In 12 games, he has a 1.84 GAA and .941 save percentage to go along with a record of 8-3-1. The Habs' netminder was stopped short of extending his personal win streak to nine games when Toronto defeated Montreal in overtime Saturday, but Price will have a chance to get back in the win column Thursday against the visiting Predators.
