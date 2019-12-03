Canadiens' Carey Price: Looking to bounce back

Price will start between the pipes for Tuesday's home game against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.

Price has hit a rough patch during the 2019-20 campaign, going 0-5-1 along with a 4.90 GAA and .840 save percentage in his last six appearances. He'll have to make every save count Tuesday, as the Islanders offense ranks last in the league in shots for per game this season (28.2).