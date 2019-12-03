Canadiens' Carey Price: Looking to bounce back
Price will start between the pipes for Tuesday's home game against the Islanders, Andrew Gross of Newsday reports.
Price has hit a rough patch during the 2019-20 campaign, going 0-5-1 along with a 4.90 GAA and .840 save percentage in his last six appearances. He'll have to make every save count Tuesday, as the Islanders offense ranks last in the league in shots for per game this season (28.2).
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.