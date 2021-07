Price will defend the blue paint for Game 5 versus the Lighting on the road Wednesday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price is coming off a stellar Game 4 performance in which he posted a .941 save percentage and 1.90 GAA while facing 34 shots. In the postseason, Price is 4-0 when facing elimination but will have to make that record 7-0 in order to deprive the Lightning of back-to-back championships. If the veteran netminder manages to pull that off, he should be a lock for the Conn Smythe.