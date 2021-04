Price will start Monday's game in Edmonton, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Price looked rusty in his return from a lower-body injury Saturday against the Senators, allowing three goals on 14 shots. He has posted a sub-.800 save percentage twice in his last five starts, so Price will need to raise his level for the Canadiens to have a chance against a top-heavy Oilers team that's gone 8-2-2 in its last 12 games.