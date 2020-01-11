Canadiens' Carey Price: Looking to shake slump vs. Sens
Price is in the projected lineup in Callum Fraser's NHL.com game preview of Saturday's game against the Senators, suggesting he'll get the nod in the crease.
Price will hope this favorable matchup against an Ottawa team that's potting just 2.73 goals per game will help him get back on track. He's been brutal recently, allowing 22 goals over his past six starts en route to a 0-5-1 record.
