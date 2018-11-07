Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses at MSG
Price yielded five goals on 32 shots in Tuesday's 5-3 loss in New York.
Price missed an opportunity Tuesday to "rescue" his team and so far, to this point in the season, has been very ordinary. The Canadiens' No. 1 goalie has now given up at least four goals in three straight games, leaving his record at 5-4-2 with a 2.81 GAA and a .901 save percentage.
