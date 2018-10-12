Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses home opener
Price allowed three goals in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.
The Canadiens laid a proverbial egg in their home opener. Price should have done better on the first goal but had little hope on the other two that beat him. Montreal's netminder is a must-start in all formats but there will certainly be nights where his team provides little-to-no goal support, resulting in Price being credited with more losses than his play may justify.
More News
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Gets starting nod for home opener•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Strong second start•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting Saturday•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Makes 23 saves in OT loss•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Starting season opener•
-
Canadiens' Carey Price: Allows three goals in two periods•
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Ranking top 10 power-play units
What power plays promise the most production this season? Here are the top 10 most likely.
-
Positional battles for 2018-19
What players stand to gain the most during preseason from big opportunities? Sasha Yodashkin...
-
Fantasy Hockey: Top 100 players
Connor McDavid looks set to join some legendary company and is already in a class of his own...