Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses home opener

Price allowed three goals in Thursday's 3-0 loss to the Kings.

The Canadiens laid a proverbial egg in their home opener. Price should have done better on the first goal but had little hope on the other two that beat him. Montreal's netminder is a must-start in all formats but there will certainly be nights where his team provides little-to-no goal support, resulting in Price being credited with more losses than his play may justify.

