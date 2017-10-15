Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses in overtime

Price made 18 saves in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday night.

The Price has not been right so far this season. After winning his first game, Price has gone 0-3-1 and his overall ratios are queasy. His save percentage is .866 and GAA is 3.45. His teammates are struggling to push the puck out of their zone and that makes him vulnerable to a level of pressure he just didn't feel in the last few seasons. Price is too good for this to continue, but he still needs the team in front of him to step up their games for him to succeed.