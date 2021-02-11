Price gave up three goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs. The fourth goal was an empty-netter.

Price was less busy than his Toronto counterpart Frederik Andersen, but the former didn't perform as well. The 33-year-old Price took his second loss in as many starts. He now has a 4-2-2 record, a 2.84 GAA and an .896 save percentage through eight contests. With the second half of a back-to-back on tap Thursday, look for Jake Allen to start versus the Oilers, while Price will likely get back in the crease Saturday in Toronto.