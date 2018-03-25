Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses seventh straight

Price stopped 24 of 30 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Washington.

Price, who lost his seventh straight, has given up 11 goals on 69 in the two games played since returning from a concussion. Those two games were against powerhouses -- the Penguins and Capitals -- but that's an .871 save percentage. This was the 17th time in 44 tries that Price has allowed four goals or more. It's a bizarre Canadiens' world when Price is being outplayed by backup Antti Niemi, but that's what's happened to the goalie once dubbed "All World."

