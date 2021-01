Price stopped 23 of 25 shots in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Flames.

Price appeared to be well on his way to his first shutout of the season until Calgary struck twice in the final 78 seconds of regulation. Still, it was Price's second consecutive solid outing after allowing five goals in a shootout loss to Vancouver eight days ago. The venerable netminder is 3-0-2 with a 2.92 GAA and .898 save percentage.