Canadiens' Carey Price: Loses third straight
Price allowed five goals on 11 shots in just a little over a period before getting pulled in an 8-1 loss to the Bruins on Tuesday.
The 32-year-old's struggles continued Tuesday with his fourth straight loss. Price has allowed 18 goals during the losing streak, including 11 in the last two defeats. This losing streak has absolutely crushed Price's totals. He is 10-7-3 with a .900 save percentage and a 3.09 GAA this season.
